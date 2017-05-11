Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/lighting : pendant

By introducing sliding doors into the plan, the open spaces can be divided as needed for privacy and separation.
On the ground floor, the floor joists are left raw and exposed after cleaning. The floor boards have been covered with an oil while the exterior walls are coated with a clay plaster in a light gray tone.
The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.
View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
Clerestory windows brighten the tall space.
“The narrow profiles and large dimensions available with LaCantina Doors are really important to helping us achieve our goals,” states principal designer John Maniscalco.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
Now, glass and steel doors from A&S Window open onto a deck and significantly brighten the combined kitchen and dining room with natural light.
The dining and kitchen area.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
The dining area.
The kitchen overlooks a living/dining room.
Living areas in Des Érables Residence revolve around the double-height dining room. Naturehumaine sought to “modulate a degree of intimacy according to the usage.”
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
The dining area now has a table from All Modern, chairs from Poly & Bark, and a sleek chandelier from West Elm.
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The open kitchen/dining area is a dramatic black.
Robert Swinburne chose to leave some of the barn's original elements, such as the rustic timber frames. The dining, kitchen, and living areas are now filled with light.
The parlor floor features an open floor plan that maximizes the interplay of light and space. A wall of casement windows frames the area, drenching the entire floor with warm natural light.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
A colorful table by Muller van Severen stretches across the living space. In the background hangs a Picasso exhibition poster.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
In the dining room, a Cirrus double pendant hangs over a Soren dining set, both from Coil + Drift.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
There’s even a bespoke sleep meal menu created in partnership with Detox Kitchen that includes foods rich in serotonin, melatonin, and tryptophan.
The material and color choices—spotted gum, and clean white and gray—were inspired by the environment of Castlecrag.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
"We’re all about sharing our time and our city with whomever drops by to pay us a visit," say the homeowners, "because we really take pride in where we live—from our apartments to our street to our neighborhood. Even a grumpy old woman carries a smile in her pocket and you will find most people will go out of their way to make you feel at home." Choose from several impeccably-designed apartments in this charming vacation rental in the center of beautiful Lisbon.
The floors operate like wooden carpets that demarcate the space.
The dining room opens to a raised outdoor deck.
Along both lengths of the house are three tall glass panels that frame views of the tranquil nature outdoors.
The pitch of the roof of the new addition was left exposed to create a more voluminous feel.
The red furniture system contains the kitchen and a large bookshelf.
Dining area between frosted glass light-well and Central Stair with Family Room and backyard beyond.
The windows feature high-gloss interior paint trim. “In Holland, they use high-gloss white; we used black,” says Sara.
The dining area's Salt Chairs are from DWR. The Factory Light 9 Pendant is from Schoolhouse.
The team installed track lighting in areas that lacked space for can lights.
A custom designed built-in tufted banquette creates a soft, lush seating area at the live edge dining table. The velvet upholstery contrasts the exposed white-washed original brick in both texture and era. Overhead a brass chandelier with exposed Edison bulbs references the former Swan Incandescent Electric Light Co. which occupied the loft after construction was completed in 1897.
Pendant lights from Rubn hang over a private dining space, and textured plaster walls from Armourcoat echo the wooden screens.
Flos lighting hangs over a BluDot dining room table with Hay dining chairs.
