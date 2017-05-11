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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/lighting : floor

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Adding wood floors to the home proved to be a challenge, both in terms of approval and execution. Since the flat is located in a historic mansion block, the license to alter it was very strict. Once approved, floating oak parquet floors were installed above a high-performance acoustic system to offer sound insulation for the neighbor below. The open dining room exemplifies the clients’ wish for a “fun yet minimalist” home. A copper Habitat pendant lamp hangs above a solid oak dining table fabricated by INTERIOR-iD. A whimsical mustard sofa pops against the blue Tabu veneer wall.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
The living area is furnished with a marble table that Molineus designed, ringed with Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen and bookended by a Mezzaluna Terra floor lamp by Bruno Gecchelin and a Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis.
The dining area is just steps from the outdoors. A B&amp;B Italia dining table and chairs create a minimalist setting.
The kitchen and dining area are located on the lower level.
Next to the living lounge is a large dinning area that leads out to a balcony.
The home has 4,305 square feet house of living space. Each volume conveys different character and expresses different moods.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
The dining area has views of the sea and opens to the interior courtyard, giving it a unique sense of access to the surrounding nature.
A wood framed banquette frames the dining space. Herman Miller Eames Shell Chairs and Alvar Aalto Pendants decorate the eating area.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
Dining room
“The house really works well because we don’t have to sit in each other’s laps,” Mia says. A CH327 dining table and CH47 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn provide a gathering place on the first floor, lit by a vintage pendant and Gubi’s Pedrera PD2 floor lamp.
When the family wants to eat meals inside, they can sit around the dining table on Eames chairs.