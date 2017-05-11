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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/lighting : accent

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Collaborating with fellow Toronto designer Xylk to create a limited-edition grocery bag, Brown paid homage to the fisheye aesthetic of ’90s music videos, notably inspired by director Hype Williams. "I would spend countless hours glued to the television watching Planet Groove and studied CD liner notes more than I studied for math tests," says Brown.
The kitchen shelving, table, and bench were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Luis Miranda.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The chimney now houses a wood-burning fireplace, which adds warmth and a notion of historical character to the main living area. The wood dining table and chairs pair nicely with the custom oak credenza.
Dining Room
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.
Chairs by Charles and Ray Eames, Dirk Vander Kooij, and Verner Panton surround a table designed by Clive and crafted in South Africa by his father, Ken. Overhead is a custom brass pendant by Cole Lighting.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
A breakfast nook off the kitchen is designed as a solarium and looks out onto the lush backyard. The glass ceiling and wall of windows allow sunshine to warm the space, which also features an exposed brick wall and built-in china cabinets on both sides.
The grand foyer opens to a formal dining space, decorated with a statement Universe Custom pendant light by Quasar. White oak planks extend throughout, wrapping the floor and ceiling.
The top of the mezzanine wall peels away, allowing the space to remain somewhat open. It also provides an opportunity to inset a flush, recessed, flexible LED light into the top of the wall as it dies into the ceiling.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
A George Nelson lamp hangs atop the marble dining room table. The open concept blends kitchen and dining as one.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
A light, bright interior is filled with natural materials and white, subdued accents. Large windows look out towards the only fjord on the eastern seaboard.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.
dining, kitchen and "bed- sized" bed room and golden bell.
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
The neutral palette of the open-plan kitchen/dining feels polished and contemporary.
The original staircase in the northern section was demolished, and a new staircase with a skylight was built in the center of the house.
Dining Room
Dining Room & Kitchen
We designed a custom walnut bar that is intended for storage, but also serves as a buffet and bar when they have guests over. They like to set it up so guests can help themselves, so we designed it to include two refrigerators: one for wine, and the second for water, soda, and other beverages.
Fritz Hansen Grand Prix chairs, a Lindsey Adelman Agnes Chandelier, and a Kyle Bunting Runway rug furnish the dining room.
Dining Room with fireplace
Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.
A dipped terracotta pendant light by Hand and Eye Studio London hangs above the Brunel by Heals dining table and benches.