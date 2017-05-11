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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/furniture : table

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
In the sun room dining extension, the exposed brick that was formerly on the exterior was left in place. The light fixture is custom. The Marianne Tablecloth is by Autumn Sonata and the Juniper Chair is by Sun at Six.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
A table by Seattle studio Chadhaus complements the home's existing oak floors and cedar walls.
Type Five's planning process makes it possible for owners to choose exactly where windows go. In this ADU, two windows overlook surrounding trees.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Architect Sarah Jacoby uncovers the beauty in a timeworn home with moody interiors, a bevy of built-ins, and an unusual bedroom sink.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
At the Brooklyn outpost of The Wing, the all-women co-working space, a meeting room is swathed in a mature color palette of monochromatic pinks with matching un-upholstered Beetle chairs. The walls are covered with wallpaper depicting the the face of women.
What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the living spaces with natural light.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
Sliding glass doors help this tiny home expand into an indoor/outdoor living space, augmented by the addition of a deck.
Recessed lighting gives the space a warm glow at night.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Built-in cabinetry allows for anything and everything to be tucked away out of sight to maintain the home's sleek minimalism.
The architecture perfectly frames the spectacular surroundings.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
“Facebook Marketplace is pretty amazing for sourcing large furniture,” says Tiffany, who got her dining room table by trading it for a $20 houseplant. “I had seen it at really high-end vintage stores before for like $10,000 plus. It was in really rough shape and a guy was just trying to get rid of it. He was like, I'll trade you for a plant.”
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
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