Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

A custom waterfall countertop in the kitchen adds to the home’s sense of serenity and continuity.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Peter and his wife, artist Olia Feshina, relax inside their apartment in New York’s Washington Heights.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
Open shelving continues from the kitchen to the sun room, with Cappellini Big Break dining table and Knoll Gigi chairs.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout the apartment.
Stepping into the Dining, a white wall connects the Dining and Master bedroom visually. An adjacent grey wall, is a backdrop for a painting of complementing texture.
The living-room and the terrace
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
On the second level, maple floors connect all the rooms together, unifying the composition.
At the corner between the dining room and the kitchen is a small outdoor terrace with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that bring plenty of sunlight into the home.
The bedroom door is painted the same dark color as the walls, making it almost imperceptible.
Dining Room & Kitchen
Half of the house is a solid volume with a shed roof.
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
The entire apartment is outﬁted with Sangaré’s UNITÉ lighting, which has been inspired by the rectangular, prefab building blocks of Habitat 67.
In the upstairs apartment, a neutral color scheme complements the earthy tones of the coach house, while also letting its original architectural features shine.
Sangaré kept the material and color palette minimal to enhance the unit's striking light quality.
Plenty of light pours in through the large windows in the main living area.
The second floor, where the common areas are located, was designed as an open plan space with a kitchen island, a dining table, and a compact sofa near the window that’s perfect for two.
“The swap allowed the house to feel less cramped, it removed bottle-necks, and provided a larger, and brighter atmosphere,” says Nathan.
Now, the remodeled staircase features pine paneling and is painted white.
The red Piana folding chairs are by David Chipperfield for Alessi; Garneau custom-designed the millwork tabletop and stainless-steel legs.
Vintage run. Reclaimed White Oak Flooring from Provenance Architecturals, Live Edge table, Japanese concrete lights.
HAL Tube and Sledge chairs, by Jasper Morrison for Vitra, are arranged around an Extesso dining table by Neo Katoikein. A George Nelson Eye Clock sits on the cantilevered shelving by Pafos, a furniture company based in Oinofyta, Greece, which also constructed the built-in cabinets in the living room. The pendant lamp includes fixtures designed by Lee Broom for Oikos.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
Among the Anderssons’ wishes for the micro-dwelling was the ability to host a Thanksgiving feast. Garneau’s solution delivers: Folding the pivot wall flush with the apartment’s perimeter opens up the space for entertaining a sizable group.
Siegal sits at a table made by Granada Millwork. The chairs are from West Elm and the pendants are from Patrick Braden.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
One of the Eames Molded Plastic chairs is lifted on a Kaboost base so that a child can eat at the dining table East St. Paul, Manitoba Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
After gutting a Vermont Frames kit house, resident and designer Andrew Kotchen left its post-and-beam framework exposed. On the main floor , a metal console from a flea market faces a Wisteria stump stool. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
For a slightly funkier feel, opt for a variety of high-design chairs around your table. A less rigid approach to hanging art can also ease the hard lines of much modern decor and add to a more bohemian vibe to your home.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.
Dining are with custom table and millwork by Christian Woo.
The dining area (above right) boasts circa-1955 Friso Kramer chairs.

