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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Dinning Room
Dining Room
Dinning Room
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
The dining area is also where Alex and Andrea often work on client or personal projects.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Park Avenue Prewar Apartment by Michael K. Chen Architecture
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
Like many kitchens in New York City, this one is compact in size yet offers ample cabinetry and built-in shelving. A sleek black table provides a comfortable—and stylish—place for two to dine.
The dining room is flooded with natural light. The couple turned to stager Meredith Baer to outfit the area.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
The countertop was imported from Japan and made of Hiba wood from Aomori.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
“We wanted something less Euro. We used felt on one wall, herringbone floors, and walnut shelving to give it some color,” Graham Hill says.
Coworkers can get things done at this "dining area,
dining, kitchen and "bed- sized" bed room and golden bell.
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
The living-room and the terrace
Dinning Area
Dining Room
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
The breakfast booth has extendable seating to accommodate guests.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
Architect Chris Fein’s family home in Kansas is a showcase for modern design pieces, including a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table, chairs by Maarten Van Severen for Vitra, and a Louis Poulsen pendant. The sideboard is a Florence Knoll design from 1952, about the time the house was built.
Architect James Jeffries crafted the kitchen table by joining a birch plywood surface with the base of a collapsible catering table, purchased at a furniture sale held at an old office building.
A custom whitewashed oak mirror, White paint by Benjamin Moore, and a lighting program by Melanie Freundlich carry the brightness throughout the loft. The Grid sofa is by Resource Furniture. The public spaces are separated from the private bedrooms by the new Sheetrock addition.
An array of Fucsia pendants by Achille Castiglioni illuminates an Alden dining table by Eastvold and Chanel chairs from Article. The Eames Molded Armchairs are from Herman Miller’s polypropylene edition.
Jens Martin Skibsted salvaged an 1890s house just outside of Copenhagen, reworking it with architect Jürgen Mayer H. The structure is a retreat for Jens, his wife, Naomi, and their children. The dining table was designed by him to accommodate 18; the legs were produced by HAY, as were the Shanghay molded plywood chairs. “The house has so many things,” explains Jens. “Every corner has a story.”
On the main floor, custom sliders by Oakridge Windows &amp; Doors open to a table and chairs designed by Paquette and built by Conrad Contracting. The wood paneling on the walls was salvaged from the original structure and resawn; each piece was scuffed with fine sandpaper and coated with Projectol.
In one of the living areas, an Oslo sofa by Anderssen &amp; Voll for Muuto is upholstered in yellow fabric from Kvadrat, another famed Danish export.
“The house really works well because we don’t have to sit in each other’s laps,” Mia says. A CH327 dining table and CH47 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn provide a gathering place on the first floor, lit by a vintage pendant and Gubi’s Pedrera PD2 floor lamp.
Dining Bar, Lighting by Yael Perry
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.