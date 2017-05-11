Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/furniture : chair

By introducing sliding doors into the plan, the open spaces can be divided as needed for privacy and separation.
On the ground floor, the floor joists are left raw and exposed after cleaning. The floor boards have been covered with an oil while the exterior walls are coated with a clay plaster in a light gray tone.
LA-based real estate development company Prime Five Homes sought to create a home that was clean, peaceful, and uncluttered, particularly through material choices and large, open spaces. The central atrium—a recurring element used to expand indoor/outdoor space in Prime Five Homes projects—helps lengthen the living room vertically and creates a light well that fills both the upstairs and downstairs areas with bright daylight.
The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.
View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
Clerestory windows brighten the tall space.
“The narrow profiles and large dimensions available with LaCantina Doors are really important to helping us achieve our goals,” states principal designer John Maniscalco.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
A custom waterfall countertop in the kitchen adds to the home’s sense of serenity and continuity.
In the quiet eating nook, a custom bench sidles up to a Saarinen Side Table and Vitra Standard chair by Jean Prouve.
Now, glass and steel doors from A&S Window open onto a deck and significantly brighten the combined kitchen and dining room with natural light.
The dining and kitchen area.
Dining almost like 'en plain air'
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
The dining area.
The kitchen overlooks a living/dining room.
Located in a quaint village near Salzburg, the restored A-frame houses a contemporary, whitewashed interior. Its pale wooden floors and clay building boards conserve heat in the winter, while also cooling the home in the summer.
Living areas in Des Érables Residence revolve around the double-height dining room. Naturehumaine sought to “modulate a degree of intimacy according to the usage.”
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
The island merges effortlessly into the dining table.
The dining area now has a table from All Modern, chairs from Poly & Bark, and a sleek chandelier from West Elm.
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
Chen painted the walls a desaturated pink and brought in an 11-foot-long custom table in high-gloss lacquer, steel, and gold leaf by L.A.–based designers Alex Drew and No One. Around it are vintage Joe Colombo dining chairs in their original fabric, and a pair of leather and steel lounge chairs. Above the vintage Henry Glass sideboard from Converso is a vintage chinoiserie panel.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The formal dining area has a custom table by Heerenhuis Manufactuur paired with vintage Danish midcentury chairs and "Branching Chandelier
The Kenny dining table by Egg Collective comes in a range of wood species and is available custom with either a live-edge top or a finished, rectangular top.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
"The folded roof was implemented to allow for clerestory windows to let light deep into the living spaces of the extension from the north, east, and west," say the architects. "The six different shaped clerestory windows were a key strategy to addressing the day lighting issues inherent in a south-facing rear yard."
The firm lightly reorganized the front of the house to accommodate a master suite, a new bathroom, and two bedrooms, then grouped the living areas in the addition. The entry was aligned with the new rear extension, so that the backyard can be glimpsed from the front door.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Holman set mismatched chairs at the dining table that are just similar enough.
Conway's dining room is stylish but practical, pairing a Lexington dining table from Modern Komfort with Massey solid wood chairs from Wayfair. A Kathryn pedant light in brass hangs overhead, while a natural wood decorative bowl adds a touch of softness (both items are from Eclectic Goods). In the corner, a large macrame seagrass Bianca tote basket from World Market holds a fiddle-leaf fig tree.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining room is a minimalist space with handmade Shigouri dining chairs from Guest House.
The open kitchen and dining area has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors, and a light shelf that helps bounce in sunlight. The bathrooms feature custom glass and porcelain tile.
The open kitchen/dining area is a dramatic black.
Robert Swinburne chose to leave some of the barn's original elements, such as the rustic timber frames. The dining, kitchen, and living areas are now filled with light.
The parlor floor features an open floor plan that maximizes the interplay of light and space. A wall of casement windows frames the area, drenching the entire floor with warm natural light.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
A colorful table by Muller van Severen stretches across the living space. In the background hangs a Picasso exhibition poster.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
In the dining room, a Cirrus double pendant hangs over a Soren dining set, both from Coil + Drift.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
A drop-down door in Coil + Drift’s Rex credenza reveals a mirrored compartment ideal for barware display and storage.
A George Nelson lamp hangs atop the marble dining room table. The open concept blends kitchen and dining as one.
Luxurious fabrics compliment calming artwork.
