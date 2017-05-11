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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/furniture : bench

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
In the sun room dining extension, the exposed brick that was formerly on the exterior was left in place. The light fixture is custom. The Marianne Tablecloth is by Autumn Sonata and the Juniper Chair is by Sun at Six.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
Built-in cabinetry allows for anything and everything to be tucked away out of sight to maintain the home's sleek minimalism.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The pink bench enclosure with blue upholstered cushions is a place for the family to nestle and relax. The large mint-green table in the dining area is from Artiform’s Palladio range, and the large yellow Strom jug was designed by Nicholai Wiigh Hansen for Raawii.
A bright yellow beam acts as a proscenium arch where two furniture characters—the pantry and the dining bench—meet.
The furniture and colors both separate and connect the playfully divided plan. Office S&M used these elements to frame views across the room and create an architectural dialogue between the inhabitants and the furniture “characters.”
Built-in storage, floating shelves, and beverage and wine fridges now grace the nook where a sideboard had been. Rejuvenation’s Berkshire pendant with linen shades hangs above a Profile dining table by Ethnicraft and Fenwick chairs by Barnaby Lane. Muted colors like Dunn Edwards’ White Heat and Farrow & Ball’s Cornforth White for the cabinetry create a neutral, timeless background.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The floors throughout are bleached oak.
The breakfast nook is a new addition, and takes the place of where a dining room once was. The bench storage "makes the kitchen feel much more organized now,
Incisive openings to the garden make the interior feel more spacious. “The interior spaces have a generosity and benefit through actively borrowing external views,” says Bokey-Grant.
The lower level of the maisonette holds a dining area and kitchen.
A small, raised platform in the ground-floor living space features a table that is used for dining. Storage is located underneath the platform for bedding and other items.
The pendant lamp above the dining space combines Western industrial touches with an Asian wink at paper lanterns. It was the basis of the renovation's design.
The standalone booth at the foot of the bed can also be moved, creating open floor space so that the client can practice his choreography.
The team retained the cupola and inserted an industrial skylight that floods the living spaces with natural light. Teak paneling brings a warmth to the living areas beyond regular drywall, and teak slats allow light to flow into the stairwell.
Now, there’s enough room for a dedicated living and dining area, comfortably separated by a walkway out to the sliding glass doors and deck. The flooring is wide-plank pine, which will accrue a nice patina over time.
Graham Hill, a sustainability advocate whose TED talks have delved into the benefits of living small, put his own lessons into practice at his 350-square-foot apartment, which he shares with his partner and two dogs. Quick transitions, like drawing the FilzFelt curtain, convert the living space into a bedroom. The Drop Hat pendants are by Plumen and the convertible sofa is by Resource Furniture.
A see-through panel with a floral motif welcomes light into the bathroom, but also gives bathers plenty of privacy.
A strategically placed skylight brings natural light into the dining booth, which adjoins the kitchen and the outdoor terrace.
A whitewashed oak bench installed under the window provides additional seating and storage.
In the new dining area, a Dreamweaver pendant from Pop & Scott is suspended over an Agostino & Brown Jam table in oak with a navy powder-coated base. Bleached ashwood Nym chairs by Pedrali surround the table.
In the dining area, CH23 chairs by Carl Hansen &amp; Søn join a table with a Pedrali base.
The client specifically requested that the architects not use drywall anywhere—thus whitewashed pine serves as the project’s primary material.
The living, dining, and cooking spaces are located in the central volume. The open concept provides plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining. A walkway doubles as bench seating for the large dining table.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
The Santa Barbara, California–based luxury mobile home company Living Vehicle just launched its 2020 model with more off-grid capabilities in mind. Designed for full-time living—as opposed to vacations or long weekends—this 28-foot trailer is shaking up the recreational vehicle industry.
The owners of this 2,300-square-foot converted loft in SoHo have a penchant for color and collections. To make way for these elements, BC-OA kept new materials simple and desaturated with super white walls; oil-finished, white oak flooring; and white lacquered cabinetry. In the dining area, a custom designed, built-in, tufted banquette adds soft juxtaposition against the live edge dining table. The velvet upholstery is meant to provide contrast against the exposed, white-washed original brick in both texture and era. Overhead a brass chandelier with exposed Edison bulbs references the former Swan Incandescent Electric Light Co. which occupied the loft after construction was completed in 1897.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
The built-in dining area is fashioned from white oak, and the bench seat is filled with storage. The table legs are white oak painted with a dark matte lacquer finish that matches the island.
Large sliding glass doors invite the outdoors in. The pinewood-lined interiors create a warm atmosphere.
Janette’s designer daughter, Kendra Sosothikul, chose Masters chairs from Design Within Reach and linen sheers from Donghia for the dining area.
The front pentagon of the cabin contains the main living space; the rear pentagon has two bedrooms and a drying room. It sleeps 10 people, with space for 16 during the day.
The El Toro model is 28 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet tall. The dining table is a slab of old-growth redwood that can be lowered to create a full bed. O’Donnell combined that with reclaimed cedar on the interior paneling, as well as twice-recycled bamboo floors and reworked redwood wine barrels on the ceiling. The walls are coated in Skimstone, which qualifies for LEED builds.
The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.
View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.
A modest material palette allows the landscape to take center stage.
A panoramic, south-facing window offers spectacular views of Oslo.
In the quiet eating nook, a custom bench sidles up to a Saarinen Side Table and Vitra Standard chair by Jean Prouve.
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
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