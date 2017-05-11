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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/floors : rug

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Nick photographed in his dining room.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
The soft undulation of the outer brick wall continues playfully throughout the heart of the family home in a lattice form.
The dining area is also where Alex and Andrea often work on client or personal projects.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
In the dining room, the whitewashed floorboards, walls, and ceiling provide a bright contrast to the tempestuous Cornwall weather.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The large living area is filled with midcentury furniture and artwork. Tall pines surrounding the home create a treehouse-like atmosphere across the top level.
Dining Room
The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.
Steps from the kitchen is a large dining area, complete with floral-upholstered chairs.
A peninsula with hidden storage serves as a divider between the kitchen and the dining room. Two Caravaggio Pendants by Fritz Hansen hangs over the dining table. The sectional sofa is a vintage find.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Holman set mismatched chairs at the dining table that are just similar enough.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining room is a minimalist space with handmade Shigouri dining chairs from Guest House.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
A colorful table by Muller van Severen stretches across the living space. In the background hangs a Picasso exhibition poster.
Vintage, painted Alvar Aalto chairs upholstered in various textiles are arranged around the modest kitchen table. A Green Light floor lamp by Olafur Eliasson and vintage table lamp from The Apartment (placed on the windowsill) provide ambient lighting, and pastel-colored plates and teapot peek out from a HAY wall cabinet.
"We’re all about sharing our time and our city with whomever drops by to pay us a visit," say the homeowners, "because we really take pride in where we live—from our apartments to our street to our neighborhood. Even a grumpy old woman carries a smile in her pocket and you will find most people will go out of their way to make you feel at home." Choose from several impeccably-designed apartments in this charming vacation rental in the center of beautiful Lisbon.
The dining area's Salt Chairs are from DWR. The Factory Light 9 Pendant is from Schoolhouse.
The home's ceilings are made from concrete.
The central living area features an open-plan kitchen, living space, and deck with views of Louttit Bay. To maximize energy savings, the house has a ducted reverse air cycle system from Fujitsu.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
White-washed birch plywood has been used for the interior walls.
Tom Dixon's Beat pendant lighting hangs over the dining table.
A light, bright interior is filled with natural materials and white, subdued accents. Large windows look out towards the only fjord on the eastern seaboard.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.
The kitchen is spacious, open, and bright, overlooking a more casual eating-and-sitting area.
The company, which has already completed 500 projects, mostly in Russia, is now taking pre-orders for Europe and the United States.
The dining room table is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sweeping views of the Sörmlands archipelago.
This result is an energy-efficient, eco-friendly building that has a minimal impact on the environment.
Tom Dixon's pendant lighting over the dining table perfectly helps define the space, further adding to the striking balance of light and dark. A custom staircase leads through the three levels of the home.
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
The entry and eastern rooms hover above a sunken living space, allowing them to capture the stunning western views.
The home has 4,305 square feet house of living space. Each volume conveys different character and expresses different moods.
Jens Martin Skibsted salvaged an 1890s house just outside of Copenhagen, reworking it with architect Jürgen Mayer H. The structure is a retreat for Jens, his wife, Naomi, and their children. The dining table was designed by him to accommodate 18; the legs were produced by HAY, as were the Shanghay molded plywood chairs. “The house has so many things,” explains Jens. “Every corner has a story.”
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
There is a queen bedroom and full bath on the upper loft level that has its own deck and overlooks the woods and river.
Vintage run. Reclaimed White Oak Flooring from Provenance Architecturals, Live Edge table, Japanese concrete lights.
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