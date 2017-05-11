Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
Renovated dining room with newly expanded opening to kitchen
Dining area between frosted glass light-well and Central Stair with Family Room and backyard beyond.
Dining Room & Kitchen
Kitchen and dining area from point of entry with coffee and drink service beyond
Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan
Dining and staircase to second floor
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design