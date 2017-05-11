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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/fireplace : hanging

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
In Kobe, Japan, exposed timber trusses and arched thresholds work together to create a dwelling that’s cheerful and full of whimsy.
The interior scheme prevents clutter in a variety of creative ways, including concealing a heat pump in the walls and installing flush-fitting LED spotlights. The architects explain, “Since the redesign, the prevailing impression is one of spaciousness, the suffusion of light and simple elegance.” A statement-making Hope Suspension Light by Luceplan is an elegant addition to the living area. The table, which was designed by the architects and fabricated by VHB Memmingen, is surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son.