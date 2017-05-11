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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/fireplace : corner

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

"When you are in the dining room, you have these amazing panoramic landscape views," Fong says. "The furniture is simple, which lets the landscape be the focal point."
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
A wooden bench wraps along a dining corner, and extends along the walls towards the fireplace, where it serves as a bookshelf, then fireside bench.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.