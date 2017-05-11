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All Photos/dining/floors : laminate/lighting : wall

Dining Room Laminate Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."