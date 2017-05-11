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All Photos/dining/floors : laminate/furniture : storage

Dining Room Laminate Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.