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All Photos/dining/floors : laminate/furniture : chair

Dining Room Laminate Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
Since the apartment is located on the first level, part of the floor plan was carved out to serve as two ventilation pits for the upper-floor bathrooms and kitchens. The architects strategically decided to turn these spaces into small gardens.