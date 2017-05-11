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All Photos/dining/floors : laminate/furniture : bench

Dining Room Laminate Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.