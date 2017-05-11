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All Photos/dining/floors : cork/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Cork Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Since the load-bearing element was removed, a new steel beam was inserted in line with the rafters and supported by a new column hidden inside the existing double-wythe brick wall of the dining room. It was a process that necessitated "surgical precision" and careful replacing of the salvaged bricks one by one. The dining area is furnished with an Eero Saarinen Tulip Table in black marble, Saarinen Executive Chairs, and an original vintage pendant light by Florian Schultz.
The uniquely designed kitchen island extends above the dining table to provide additional space for dining and cook prep. When not in use, the dining table can be pulled away, providing a freestanding island.
This one-bedroom, one-bath unit retains its original paint colors. All three apartments share a similar plan, however, the third apartment has slight variations as it was tailored to Hans Beacham's needs.