Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : cork/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Cork Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
A custom-made kitchen bar doubles as a home office, where Knoll Bertoia Barstools and a George Nelson Bubble Lamp bring the whimsy.
The dining and living areas of the Becker home are adjacent to the kitchen.
Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
The terrace also has a space for outdoor dining. The bright yellow chairs continue the warm palette of the interior furnishings and echo the treads of the stair.
A large orange modular sofa introduces color into the interior. This warm palette is echoed to great effect in a nearby sculpture, and in other furniture throughout the living space and outdoor area.
The updated kitchen features custom maple and plywood cabinets built to resemble the original space. An exposed brick wall and triangular backsplash tiles further accent the modern design.
On one side of the U-shaped floor plan is a large kitchen and family room. An additional bonus area and bathroom are also on this side of the house.
The mirror was replaced with a long window. The buffet moved with the owner from her childhood home. Black Eames chairs surround a generous wood table sourced by Annie Wise.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.