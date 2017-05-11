Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : cork/furniture : bench

Dining Room Cork Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
The updated kitchen features custom maple and plywood cabinets built to resemble the original space. An exposed brick wall and triangular backsplash tiles further accent the modern design.
On one side of the U-shaped floor plan is a large kitchen and family room. An additional bonus area and bathroom are also on this side of the house.