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All Photos/dining/floors : cork/furniture : bar

Dining Room Cork Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-made kitchen bar doubles as a home office, where Knoll Bertoia Barstools and a George Nelson Bubble Lamp bring the whimsy.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.