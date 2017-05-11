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All Photos/dining/floors : cork/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Cork Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.