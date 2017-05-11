Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/lighting : wall

Dining Room Concrete Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
Bert and Yves decorated Hektor with artworks from their own collection, and pieces from visiting artists as well.
“We’re either cooking, sitting around the bar at the island, or at the table in the living area by the fire. It’s all very, very snug,” says Onur.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
A water-basin skylight illuminates the core of the house—from the roof to the dining area at the heart of the ground-floor living space.
Instead of concrete, the columns at the center of the home were built with local stone for a more tactile feel.
Responsive sliding shade awnings shield the interior from too much sun. In seconds, the shades can be remotely closed to provide almost 100% protection from UV rays.
The living area completely opens up to the exterior, dissolving the boundary between inside and outside. The stone flooring in the living area is from Eco Outdoor.
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
A 36-foot-wide and 11-foot-tall horizontal acrylic window—cut into the one-and-a-half-foot-thick concrete walls at the end of the tube-shaped restaurant—provides a panoramic portal to the wildlife outside.
Outdoor tranquility is found while dining on one of the picnic tables or unwinding in a hammock.
Modern steel structural elements contrast with the existing wood roof beams and trusses and brick columns and walls.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
interior house
In the dining room, a long table is used both as a desk and for dining. Vintage Thonet chairs sit alongside black metal and cork stools from IKEA. The interior celebrates an eclectic mix of modest with luxury, found with made, repurposed with bought. A Globe Fold Sconce, designed by CaSA and produced by Metalware, is showcased on the dining room wall.
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
The "Common Area
Behind the library wall, and beyond the switchback staircase is a kitchen and dining area that opens out to a streamlined courtyard with herringbone brickwork floor.
View of the open kitchen
In the dining room next to the study is a deep window seat inserted on the north side of the home that overlooks the outdoor deck.
The new kitchen-living area is spanned by a 25-foot steel beam.
Kauri flooring to the raised living area delineates the living space, while the kitchen and dining spaces are defined by a diamond-ground concrete floor, lowered to be level with the timber decking to the adjacent courtyards.
Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe.
The cafe's central lounge area houses the lush indoor garden.
The diverse material palette includes Colombian wood, concrete blocks, tiles, and stone.
Satan’s Coffee Corner (shown here) and Mother Juice Bar (shown below) share a space together. The coffee outpost, started by Marcos Bartolomé, started out as a hole-in-the-wall establishment before becoming a cult classic and opening its second location in the hotel.
The kitchen and dining area benefit from the light that pours in from the glass wall. A set of Hay J77 chairs and a YES Crane Light wrap around the table.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Stacked shipping containers – painted red, blue and yellow to distinguish the different room types – are arranged around a large socializing area for guests.