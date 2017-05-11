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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Concrete Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
A curved wall of glass opens the shared living spaces to the communal courtyard.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
The bespoke dining table is crafted from a fallen silk oak found on the site. The large glazed doors open to the covered patio, extending the living space outside.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
Instead of concrete, the columns at the center of the home were built with local stone for a more tactile feel.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
The owners did not want window treatments that would obscure the views, so motorized privacy shades and insect screens were installed on the exterior. The polished concrete floor slab helps cool the home in the summer and retain heat in the winter.
Strategic openings and skylights—such as the one above the dining room table—provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. As a result, artificial lighting is only needed at night.
Pocketed sliding doors connect the breakfast nook to the front yard, which is screened from passersby with olive trees. “Enjoying the early morning light that enters the breakfast nook is a great way to wake up while having a cup of coffee,” says Joseph.
“Public interior and exterior spaces have been arranged to enable free flow from one space to another,” says Joseph. “One can feel the total length and width of the property by standing at the heart of the home, the kitchen island.”
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
"The dining room table, the flat files bench, and the mobile shelving unit on the second floor were designed by Justin Godar specifically for the space. They all serve multiple purposes, and also marry form with function."
The Nook
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.
The dining room is separated from the living area by a built-in cabinet, both rooms are located under the home's airy vaulted ceiling.
Set within an architectural village in Nova Scotia, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ Smith House is a vacation home for an art collector couple. Comprising three pavilions looking out to the Atlantic Ocean, each building differs drastically in space and materials. For instance, the night pavilion reflects a stone cave with bedrooms, while the day pavilion’s living and social spaces—including a hidden wine cellar under the kitchen—are reminiscent of a temple.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
A 36-foot-wide and 11-foot-tall horizontal acrylic window—cut into the one-and-a-half-foot-thick concrete walls at the end of the tube-shaped restaurant—provides a panoramic portal to the wildlife outside.
Campos made sure to capture views to the landscape outside, so as to connect the city home to the natural environment.
The table is 14 feet long and custom-built from maple. It’s joined by Frank Gehry High Sticking Chairs.
Restaurant cafe CREM, inside the center, intends to "extend the creative spirit of MÉCA to the table,
The built-in dining room table and stools were designed with 60- and 120-degree angles.
Dining room
Dining room
Stairs from kitchen
The home's great room, which includes a living area, kitchen, and dining room, opens seamlessly to the backyard.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Oversized doors and cantilevered windows create a seamless transition from inside to out and give the dining area an alfresco feel.
Moxy Osaka Honmachi in Osaka, Japan
The home's breezeway is glazed on two sides, while the other two sides are bound by the adjacent units.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
The live-edge dining table is topped with a Lindsey Adelman chandelier.
The dining table was salvaged from a "bring out your rubbish" pile, sanded, and oiled.
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
A view of the top-of-the-line Miele kitchen.
A skylight gives the semi-enclosed fire pit an indoor/outdoor feel and also provides an additional source of natural light.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The concrete walls, floors, and ceilings are raw and exposed, creating a modern, industrial-inspired canvas.
“With a crackling fire that heats the hot tub, solar panels, cisterns, Murphy bed, shower and compost toilet, this off-grid structure is virtually maintenance-free, and should look and function the same 100 years from now,” says GreenSpur founder Mark Turner.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
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