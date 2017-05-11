Dining Room Concrete Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/furniture : table

Nestled in Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence—completed in 2018—is the last design by Donald Wexler. Embodying midcentury modern design, the 2,780-square-foot dwelling features floor-to-ceiling windows, an open interior layout, indoor spaces that extend outdoors, and intelligent design features.
GEZA designed the custom dining table (which is nearly 12 feet in length) to meet the clients' desire for entertaining a large numbers of guests. A MOOOI Heracleum Endless lighting fixture hangs above.
The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
The long kitchen table, which can comfortably sit eight, has been handcrafted from salvaged cedar. Birch and chalkboard barn doors effortlessly hide any unwanted clutter.
Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
Bjorndahl hoped for a great room that would feel “curated and orchestrated, much like a tailored suit.” To achieve this goal, the team used cabinetry from Elmwood Fine Cabinetry in New Haven for the kitchen, the living room, the office, and the master bath. The home’s first floor measures approximately 1,000 square feet. The dining area features a 60-inch round table from Design Within Reach and Eames molded plywood dining chairs from Workplace Resource.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
The homeowners wanted a multifunctional dining space conducive to alfresco meals.
Strategically placed vertical windows behind the built-in banquette usher in ample natural light to illuminate the central dining area.
A hidden door in the oiled oak wall panels also leads to the children’s quarters.
A timber and glass canopy provides protection without diminishing views.
Restaurant cafe CREM, inside the center, intends to "extend the creative spirit of MÉCA to the table,
An original built-in dining table and chairs that Wright designed specifically for the house divide the living space from the angular galley kitchen.
The dining room features pendant lighting, a slatted wood divider, and midcentury art selected by the homeowner. The divider encloses the space while allowing light and air to pass through.
The breezy common areas capture breathtaking views of the countryside.
The built-in dining room table and stools were designed with 60- and 120-degree angles.
In the dining room and loft space, the original brick wall has been left exposed and raw.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Dining room
Dining room
Stairs from kitchen
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
When a maple tree had to be cut down on the property in order to let in more light to the building, the wood was repurposed for the dining room table, stair tread, and kitchen island. The chairs are from The Bay.
In the dining area, the color of the table, the ‘Memphis Melon’ by Ester Bruzkus at Studio Coucou, echoes the living room wall paint.
The hanging pendant in the dining room of 1330 Brook Street House is an original Louis Paulsen fixture, crafted in Denmark and purchased by Studio 804 for reuse in the project.
The home's great room, which includes a living area, kitchen, and dining room, opens seamlessly to the backyard.
Tom Givone's current weekend abode, nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, is—so far—his capstone project, a synthesis of personal taste, material experimentation, and historically sensitive restoration: a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.
Emphasizing the interior's verticality and curves are the timber walls and screens that enhance spatial flow and light.
The kitchen and dining area have generously sized windows and a sliding glass door, allowing for a physical and visual connection to the outdoors.
Wright crafted the dining table and chairs out of Philippine mahogany and and fabric-covered, foam cushions. All of the furniture designed by Wright in the home is also included in the sale.
Changes in the floor levels and ceiling planes create differentiation between spaces.
The home has three different roof levels. Ceilings are composed of modular concrete blocks and the red concrete is scored to resemble tiles throughout.
There are more than 500 glass insets throughout the home.
Modern steel structural elements contrast with the existing wood roof beams and trusses and brick columns and walls.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
Marble slabs adorn the wall, and bespoke lighting illuminates the table in the dining room.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
A skylight over the dining table creates an inviting gathering space. Furniture was sourced from London's Two Columbia Road.
Wood cabinetry links the dining area to the kitchen, and the sliding glass doors provide a view to the oak trees on the site.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
Campo Loft blends true Ibizan style with modern furnishings and fixtures. It is a compelling collaboration of interior design, architecture, and specially curated furnishings and decor.
Oversized doors and cantilevered windows create a seamless transition from inside to out and give the dining area an alfresco feel.
The glass walls and high ceiling give the residents the sensation of living outdoors.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Melt wall lights are mounted above tables by Testi.
The floating staircase and open-plan interiors add to the home's contemporary feel.
RF Residence takes inspiration from the work of Donald Judd, says JSa Arquitectura. An expansive patio allows residents to soak in the views while dining alfresco.
Throughout the home, spaces are defined by changes in ceiling height or floor level—like the battens above the dining table, and the steps down from the hallway to the living and dining area.
