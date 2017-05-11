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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/furniture : table

Dining Room Concrete Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
The walkout basement's southern exposure provides direct access to the garden, blurring boundaries between indoor and outdoor living while maintaining the apartment's legal independence from the main house.
Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
Chester and Chloe opted for practical vinyl upholstery in the dining nook.
The open-space interior is divided by furniture and clusters of columns. Here, the kitchen flows into the dining and living room areas, heated by a wood-burning fireplace.
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Bert and Yves decorated Hektor with artworks from their own collection, and pieces from visiting artists as well.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
The dining area connects to the terrace and outdoor dining area and the sea beyond via a massive sliding glass doors.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
Made of stainless steel and TEKA hardwood, a Curzon dining table by Modloft is surrounded by a quartet of Victoria Ghost dining chairs by Philippe Starck for Kartell. A striped Missy pendant light by Filipe Lisboa hangs overhead. Four Chill White media consoles from CB2 line the western wall.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Tom Givone's current weekend abode, nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, is—so far—his capstone project, a synthesis of personal taste, material experimentation, and historically sensitive restoration: a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.
Even the family dogs have a comfortable resting spot just off the kitchen and dining room on the second floor of the house.
Albert Mo, cofounder of Australian firm Architects EAT, designed the long, low-slung Bellows House to be built top-to-bottom with concrete masonry blocks. The south end of the residence is U-shaped and encircles a private courtyard. The communal living spaces open to a north-facing garden where the family gathers and entertains.
For the renovation of the East Fremantle House in the suburbs of Perth, architect Nic Brunsdon added a rear extension that playfully mixes white stucco and warm timber. Within the 3,229-square-foot residence, an airy common space, which Brunsdon refers to as “the garden room,” features a giant sliding door that connects the indoor living areas with a sunny green courtyard.
Set near the kitchen, the sun-kissed dining area caters to seamless entertaining and features an expansive wooden table that can easily accommodate eight guests.
“We’re either cooking, sitting around the bar at the island, or at the table in the living area by the fire. It’s all very, very snug,” says Onur.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
An outdoor dining area is offered some privacy by a pergola, intended to one day support vines.
MASA Architects also designed the large kitchen island made from infinity quartzite, which was honed and oiled by the Netherlands–based natural stone supplier Vasto Natuursteen.
A washer-dryer is hidden behind the cabinetry in the kitchen, where there's a compact electric cooktop and a refrigerator set into an arched recess in the wall.
Across the main room, a bench lines the wall from the dining room through the living room, providing seating or display.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
Purple walls contrast with stone masonry and introduce a modern sensibility.
The sliders and windows throughout the home are from Fleetwood.
The courtyard frames the home’s main entrance, which sits within a custom steel-and-Douglas fir window system. The combination entry/dining area features a vintage Saarinen table with a Douglas fir Herman Miller top, set with Cleo Chairs by Dims and Petit Standard Chairs from Hay.
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