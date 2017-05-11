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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/furniture : bar

Dining Room Concrete Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The open-concept kitchen/dining room features new windows. A new custom glass door matches the original French doors in the dining room.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
The Nook
The red paint was stripped off the built-in and the hardware updated, while the counter was kept.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
A long breakfast counter is inserted within the white box, encouraging dialogue between people in the living and dining areas and those in the dry kitchen.
Villa Slow houses two bedrooms that allow for various arrangements—the rental can be set up for couples, families, friends, etc. Each room also comes with its own bathroom.
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
One of Casework’s projects in Portland, Oregon, was the interior fit-out of an 18,000-square-foot office space for Work & Co.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
The light-filled, wood-clad flagship of Greater Goods Roasting in Austin features various types of seating including wood tables with black metal mesh chairs, wood benches, high stools, and plush armchairs and sofas.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The dining table was salvaged from a "bring out your rubbish" pile, sanded, and oiled.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
The interior features brass details, dark wood chevron walls, and tufted leather seating.
The bar is lined with vintage bar stools by Arthur Umanoff, which OMFGCO sourced from all over the world via 1stdibs, Pamono, and Etsy. Fritz Mesenbrink of OMFGCO tells us, “It was challenging to get that many of his stools in the same place, but we got them and had them all restored beautifully.”
A communal dining area in the kitchen.
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
The custom pendant light over the dining room table was made by Lighting Nelson & Garrett.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
Expansive oak-framed pivot doors frame views of the rear garden, and also form a functional extension to the kitchen for dining, socializing, and play.
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
POOL / GOURMET AREA
The vegan pizza and ice cream bar features a reclaimed wood counter, dark green Muuto Nerd stools, and Clé tile on the stair risers.
A mix of Scandinavian and industrial furnishing add interest to the streamlined kitchen.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
Dining room with a covered patio and fabric curtain(open position) for privacy and harsh south sun.
A chandelier by Lindsey Adelman hangs overhead. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout are by Fleetwood Windows.
Operable full-height glazing opens the dining room up on both sides.
The open kitchen features a Richlite island countertop; the faucet is by Chicago Faucets. The draperies are from Restoration Hardware.
Sliders open to a deck and beyond to a 1960s Airstream once owned by sculptor Alma Allen in Joshua Tree. The couple use it for guests.
The living room, kitchen, and dining room sit below street level in an open, communal area. A large, operable skylight measuring six by three meters allows light to stream over the dining table—the four glass panes had to be craned over the neighboring buildings.
Wood and leather loungers add an element of warmth to the interior.
The diverse material palette includes Colombian wood, concrete blocks, tiles, and stone.
The helix staircase is original, but it was adjusted to accommodate a larger landing. The Link suspension light is from Lzf Lamps.
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