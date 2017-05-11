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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Concrete Floors Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.