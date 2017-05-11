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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/floors : rug

Dining Room Concrete Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
Warm-toned furnishings designed by the homeowners complement the retreat’s minimalist desert aesthetic.
The kitchen island table is custom, weathered with chains and hammers for a rustic look.
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
Architect Kirsten Schwalgien converts the former stable of a famed Catalan modernist building into a contemporary loft.
"I think patios are very important in this kind of weather-adjusting architecture," says Elizarraras. "They come all the way from Arabic architecture, from 15th-century Southern Spain."
By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
Wright crafted the dining table and chairs out of Philippine mahogany and and fabric-covered, foam cushions. All of the furniture designed by Wright in the home is also included in the sale.
Wood cabinetry links the dining area to the kitchen, and the sliding glass doors provide a view to the oak trees on the site.
Slight modernization was thoughtfully incorporated into the restoration, including a cooling solution. "We wanted to lengthen the life of the home and make it more enduring," says Ron Radziner of Marmol Radziner. Air conditioning was added in a concealed fashion. Above, where the wood meets the plaster at the ceiling, an air return is carefully hidden, and ducting runs beneath the floor. Photo: Tim Street-Porter
The home's breezeway is glazed on two sides, while the other two sides are bound by the adjacent units.
The generous size and ceiling height of the home's central room make it feel gracious and generous, even though the whole residence is only 850 square feet.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
The dining room sits where the old sunroom was, and preserves the spirit of the bright and sunny space. A Spokes 2 pendant by Foscarini hangs above the dining table and bench, and graphic wall art by Venezuelan artist Raul Cardozo boldly accents the space.
Chung's dining room features a Moe's Home Collection Otago dining table, Safavieh Bandelier armchairs, and TOV Furniture Madrid dining chairs in pine. Framed pieces from Artfully Walls form a graphic mosaic.
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
The peninsula counter was crafted by a local woodworker that the couple met at a craft fair. "It's a mix of basically every wood under the sun: white oak, mahogany, birch, ash, maple, cherry, walnut, and more," say the couple. "We love the result thanks to its unique (and practical) style."
Throughout the house, Curtiss mixed natural materials with industrial ones. Downstairs, fir and cedar wood on the doors and open-joisted ceiling balance the colder, industrial feel of the concrete floor and steel staircase railing. In the dining room, a pendant lamp from RLM Lighting hangs above a table that combines Cherner table legs with a new white laminate top. The yellow chairs are by Tolix.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
One side of the exterior is clad in spotted gum timber battens.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
The new kitchen-living area is spanned by a 25-foot steel beam.
Operable full-height glazing opens the dining room up on both sides.
This Roly Poly chair is by Faye Toogood. The table is by Rick Owens and the additional chairs are by Bahk Jong Sun.
The kitchen/dining room is lined in knotty cedar planks. A pair of Danish modern chairs face a cowhide rug—a family heirloom.
A glass-topped coffee table with colorful terrazzo legs is a playful contrast to a couch with curved sides.
The kitchen and dining area benefit from the light that pours in from the glass wall. A set of Hay J77 chairs and a YES Crane Light wrap around the table.
Designed by London practice Henning Stummel Architects, this London residence is composed of six, red colored, metal-clad pavilions with high, pyramidal-shaped roofs crowned with skylights flood the interiors with sunlight.
The kitchen and dining room enjoy panoramic mountain views. Local pine was hand-hewn for the flooring, windows, doors, and furniture throughout the residence.