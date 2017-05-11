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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/floors : painted wood

Dining Room Concrete Floors Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.