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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Concrete Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The warmth of the cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels is contrasted with darker, more stonelike materials throughout—including a polished concrete floor in the dining area and dark stone tiles in the bathrooms.
A timber and glass canopy provides protection without diminishing views.
Keeping the region’s temperate climate in mind, the architects have inserted sliding doors and operable windows throughout the home to enable ventilation and decrease the need for air conditioning.
This 7,072-square-feet, two-story house consists of 80 tsubos, which were re-organized to accommodate modern living.
The concrete wall mimics the slope of the hill outside as a reference to early Maori structures that were dug into the land. The simple kitchen has strandboard cabinetry and an MDF island that conceals a fireplace at one end. The ceramic works on the built-in seat at right are by Raewyn Atkinson and Robyn Lewis.
Kauri flooring to the raised living area delineates the living space, while the kitchen and dining spaces are defined by a diamond-ground concrete floor, lowered to be level with the timber decking to the adjacent courtyards.