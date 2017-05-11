Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/floors : cement tile

Dining Room Concrete Floors Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“It’s a human-scaled house. It’s not intimidating or fussy. It feels good,” explains architect Solomon Berg.
Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe.
Wood and leather loungers add an element of warmth to the interior.
The diverse material palette includes Colombian wood, concrete blocks, tiles, and stone.