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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Concrete Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The open-space interior is divided by furniture and clusters of columns. Here, the kitchen flows into the dining and living room areas, heated by a wood-burning fireplace.
Warm-toned furnishings designed by the homeowners complement the retreat’s minimalist desert aesthetic.
The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
Opposite the living room, sliding glass doors wrap around the dining area and kitchen, providing access to the large terrace. A large table seats up to 12, with additional space along the island.
Set within an architectural village in Nova Scotia, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ Smith House is a vacation home for an art collector couple. Comprising three pavilions looking out to the Atlantic Ocean, each building differs drastically in space and materials. For instance, the night pavilion reflects a stone cave with bedrooms, while the day pavilion’s living and social spaces—including a hidden wine cellar under the kitchen—are reminiscent of a temple.
All the interior woodwork, including the bed and staircase drawers, was custom-made by Blind Interieur.
Though the mild climate allows for alfresco meals year-round, an outdoor fireplace adds warmth on cool evenings. Charred wood paneling can be seen along the wall.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
The spacious dining area overlooks the open living room and the surrounding greenery.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
The open area of the first floor with the fireplace and a massive sectionnal sofa is the perfect after-ski get together area,
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The duo added custom redwood cabinetry on the dining area side. The pendants are from Birchwood Lighting.