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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Concrete Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

When a maple tree had to be cut down on the property in order to let in more light to the building, the wood was repurposed for the dining room table, stair tread, and kitchen island. The chairs are from The Bay.
The kitchen and dining room occupy the space under the former gallery.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
white screen wall
interior house
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
The four-sided fireplace composed of travertine and steel is a focal point for the living and dining areas.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig