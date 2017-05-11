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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Concrete Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
The live-edge dining table is topped with a Lindsey Adelman chandelier.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
Walnut panels and touches of bright red warm up the minimalist space, which the owners wanted to be “clean, eclectic, and modern.” The pendant is Big Bang by Foscarini.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
Keeping the region’s temperate climate in mind, the architects have inserted sliding doors and operable windows throughout the home to enable ventilation and decrease the need for air conditioning.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Dinning room-VILLA CP
The duo added custom redwood cabinetry on the dining area side. The pendants are from Birchwood Lighting.
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.