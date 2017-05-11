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All Photos/dining/floors : concrete/fireplace : corner

Dining Room Concrete Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017