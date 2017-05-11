Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
The American Son dining room.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design