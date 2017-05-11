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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : table

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
dining area