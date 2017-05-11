SubscribeSign In
Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table was custom-made from scrap, with salvaged stone slabs for the surface and bent TMT bars forming the legs. NO Architects drew up the design and it was crafted by a local artisan. The sofa and built-in bench were also crafted from leftover materials, resulting in the playfully mismatched upholstery.
The bricks provide a semi-outdoor feel in the common spaces; most of the potted plants are placed in this part of the house as the morning sunlight is less harsh for them to grow.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
In the eat-in kitchen, a breakfast nook features original clay tiles and vintage Mart Stam chairs Josie sourced in Berlin. The table was custom designed by Josie and built by Skye Chamberlain. Josie found the painting on ebay; it is signed <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Danièle de Courval.</span>
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
The lower level contains a dining area, kitchenette, and single bedroom. The double-height space feels like an atrium upon entry, with a sculptural Noguchi light fixture drawing the eye upwards and a vintage dining table by Adam Martini grounding the room.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
The semi-enclosed dining room enjoys a fluid connection to the back deck for breezy indoor/outdoor living. A Lineaire Blackened Bronze 7 Bulb Pendant from CB2 hangs above a Muuto Adaptable Table with HAY Soft Edge 12 Side Chairs.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
A built-in wooden bench right off the counter completes the cozy dining nook in the corner.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Daylight pours into the home via floor-to-ceiling openings that face west toward the ocean.
The light-filled, wood-clad flagship of Greater Goods Roasting in Austin features various types of seating including wood tables with black metal mesh chairs, wood benches, high stools, and plush armchairs and sofas.
Visitors to Brothers and Sisters often sit down for meals revolving around the likes of egg sandwiches, creamed whitefish, and lamb meatballs.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
The American Son dining room.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Adjacent to the kitchen, the eat-in dining space is flooded with natural light.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
Another simple, white kitchen with black countertops is this diminutive kitchen in Singapore. Light pours in through the large window, and a tiny but tasteful farmhouse kitchen table rests in the middle of everything.
dining area
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
Dinning Area
Moneo Brock also designed the colorful, geometric carpets and the “PlexiJazz” translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which help establish the general character of the interior design.
Exposed wood ceilings and tile floor in the dining room.
Light and air transmits through the wall cut-out in the dining room.
Geometric patterns were a big part of the home's design, and that's best showcased by the dining room's
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light. "Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The Broadview café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.
The light-filled café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community. There's no doubt the teams had their work cut out for them, as the building had been steadily declining since the '70s. Yet, after looking to the building’s storied past and the neighborhood’s current youthful vibe for inspiration, they were able to create a new authentic atmosphere that simultaneously combines historic details with contemporary style.
He also opted for light-colored materials, like seafoam-green cement tile by Projecto Mosaico and birch plywood millwork. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Dining room
The open-plan kitchen and dining space is punctuated by a double-height space, which loosely divides the two zones of use.
Dining room
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
Mahogany paneling, original to the house, was reused as much as possible.
In an effort to create a more open floor plan, a portion of the wall between the kitchen, family area, and dining room was removed. Part of the dining room wall was also replaced with a huge window that not only makes a statement, but also gives the family a stunning view of the backyard area. Photo by Mariko Reed.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design