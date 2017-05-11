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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : floor

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Local flora is brought indoors to inject life into the atrium. The Chaca tree serves as a major focal point.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.