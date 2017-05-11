Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Olga Frandina Sprout Pot
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
The semi-enclosed dining room enjoys a fluid connection to the back deck for breezy indoor/outdoor living. A Lineaire Blackened Bronze 7 Bulb Pendant from CB2 hangs above a Muuto Adaptable Table with HAY Soft Edge 12 Side Chairs.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
A green marble island effortlessly takes center stage in the kitchen.
A Danca dos Ratos, a massive diptych by Luiza, hangs in the living/dining area. CH-24 Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn surround a table designed by Tito. A vintage Thonet rocker sits next to armchairs that were brought from Germany by Luiza’s grandmother during World War II.
Interior apartment
The dining room features built-in storage and glass sliders leading to an outdoor terrace.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
The house-within-a-house lends an air of intimacy to the all-black dining nook.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Daylight pours into the home via floor-to-ceiling openings that face west toward the ocean.
Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
The house faces west, has an artificial lake and a large tree garden, which helps to cover the sun and regulate the air into the house.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
dining area
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
Dinning Area
The Broadview café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
- Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Dining room
Dining room
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design