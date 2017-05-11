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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : accent

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
Visitors to Brothers and Sisters often sit down for meals revolving around the likes of egg sandwiches, creamed whitefish, and lamb meatballs.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
The Broadview café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.