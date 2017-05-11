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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Olga Frandina Sprout Pot
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
Dining room
The open-plan kitchen and dining space is punctuated by a double-height space, which loosely divides the two zones of use.