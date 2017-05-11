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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Dinning Area
A view from the mezzanine level to the dining table below.
Moneo Brock also designed the colorful, geometric carpets and the “PlexiJazz” translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which help establish the general character of the interior design.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design