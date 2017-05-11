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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.