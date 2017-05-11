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All Photos/dining/floors : ceramic tile/floors : concrete

Dining Room Ceramic Tile Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
The light-filled, wood-clad flagship of Greater Goods Roasting in Austin features various types of seating including wood tables with black metal mesh chairs, wood benches, high stools, and plush armchairs and sofas.