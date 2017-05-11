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All Photos/dining/floors : cement tile/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Cement Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

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Brass cladding on the structural column inserted in the center of the living area turns an obstruction into a visual feature.
The dining area features a Roundish table from Maruni and Thonet 209 chairs.