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All Photos/dining/floors : cement tile/lighting : accent

Dining Room Cement Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bar area of Summerly, the rooftop bar and restaurant, displays brass stools upholstered with floral-patterned fabric, geometric tile, and cafe tables and chairs.
A look at the dining room in the cottage. The 30-foot-tall stone wall, which extends across multiple rooms and the outdoors, was added by the Whartons who wanted to obscure views of the cottage when inside the Shamberg House.