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All Photos/dining/floors : cement tile/furniture : table

Dining Room Cement Tile Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

The redesign enlarged an existing arched opening between the dining room (with its vintage Saarinen table) and the new addition.
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Brass cladding on the structural column inserted in the center of the living area turns an obstruction into a visual feature.
“It’s a human-scaled house. It’s not intimidating or fussy. It feels good,” explains architect Solomon Berg.
The dining area features Apple Green DAX chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The interior palette is a mix of warm neutrals and vivid pops of color.
The dining area features a Roundish table from Maruni and Thonet 209 chairs.
The home features beautifully restored wood paneling, and it’s filled with unique midcentury furniture. Here, a retro dining set complements the geometric elements found throughout the interior.
The bar area of Summerly, the rooftop bar and restaurant, displays brass stools upholstered with floral-patterned fabric, geometric tile, and cafe tables and chairs.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
A look at the dining room in the cottage. The 30-foot-tall stone wall, which extends across multiple rooms and the outdoors, was added by the Whartons who wanted to obscure views of the cottage when inside the Shamberg House.
Here is a look at the 26-foot-long wood bar that displays the cafe’s "Ground Control" drip machine. The custom Slayer espresso machine and Espresso Grinders from Ceado E37k boast the slowest RPM on the market, a feature that prevents overheating.
Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe.
The space offers several nooks for quiet moments.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.
Budget was something that JAAK has to keep in mind when working on their first-ever residential project in 2013. They incorporated full-height storage areas close to the entrance and combined the dining and living areas.