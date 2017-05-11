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All Photos/dining/floors : cement tile/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Cement Tile Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.