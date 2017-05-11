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All Photos/dining/floors : carpet/lighting : wall

Dining Room Carpet Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
The dining room, reminiscent of the Glass House at New Canaan, features the work of Matthew Ritchey.
The rooms also include custom lounge chairs, tables, spring pole lamps, and rattan chairs.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
Dining
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.
Hovering over the Libertine bar/restaurant in Casa Bonay is a massive lighting installation by Santa &amp; Cole, Barcelona-based creators and editors who designed the industrial lighting throughout the space.