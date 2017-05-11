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All Photos/dining/floors : carpet/furniture : stools

Dining Room Carpet Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Grace created a workspace by attaching a piece of maple to Floyd legs. The work area also doubles as a kitchen table.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.